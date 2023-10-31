Without US support, Ukraine will lose the war to Russia, – Pentagon chief

Yury Kobzar20:42, 31.10.23

3 min.87

In turn, the defeat of Ukraine will create a lot of problems for America in other regions of the world.

If the United States now finally stops supporting Ukraine with weapons, Russia will win the war. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a hearing in the US Senate, where they are discussing President Joe Biden’s request for $106 billion in assistance for the security needs of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

“In both Israel and Ukraine, democracies are fighting ruthless enemies who want to destroy them. We will not allow Hamas or Putin to win. I can guarantee that without our support, Putin will succeed. If we pull the rug out from under them now (Ukrainians – UNIAN), Putin will only get stronger, and he will succeed in what he wants,” Austin said.

He emphasized that global security for many years will largely depend on the outcome of the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Only “steady American leadership” can ensure that “tyrants, thugs and terrorists everywhere” are not emboldened to commit more aggression, Austin said.

The head of the State Department (MFA), Antony Blinken, agreed with this opinion. He stressed that under no circumstances should the $106 billion aid package be cut into separate packages for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

“If we start tearing off pieces of this package, they (Moscow and Tehran – UNIAN) will see it, they will understand that we are doing nonsense, and they are increasingly cooperating and creating an increasingly greater threat to our security, as well as the security of our allies and partners,” – America’s chief diplomat emphasized.

American aid to Ukraine

As UNIAN wrote, in early October the Senate adopted a temporary US budget , from which spending on military assistance to Ukraine was completely removed. This happened due to the position of some Trump Republicans who are categorically against aid to Ukraine.

After the start of another escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Joe Biden proposed combining assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan into one package and passing this decision through Congress in this form. According to the plan, this is how they plan to overcome the resistance of the Trumpists, who seek to deprive Ukraine of any support, but want to help Israel.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...