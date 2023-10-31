“Tons of nonsense, authorities should deal with “anonymous people from Office of President” – Ukraine’s senior official on Time article

31 OCTOBER 2023

The author of the recently published high-profile article in the Time magazine does not have real information related to the conduct of the Staff or meetings of the Military Cabinet, and the relevant authorities should find out which people from President Zelenskyy’s entourage do not believe in Ukraine’s victory in the war.

This was a comment by Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine

Source: Danilov on UP live

Details: As the NSDC Secretary said, “Nothing similar to what is described in the article is happening in the halls of the government”. In particular, meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief are not held as described in the material.

Quote: “Regarding the fact that he (the president – ed.) goes in and out of the military room. This is some nonsense from a person who shouts about something being unclear…

Meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and meetings of the military cabinets in the format of the Staff take place constantly. The 114th meeting of the Staff took place today. At each meeting of the Staff, the president pays maximum attention to problems directly from the front because all representatives of the top military leadership participate there. To say that someone hastily came and left the meeting is a strange thing.

Secondly, I don’t understand where the author gets these things from. For me, this anonymity (sources of the publication in the Office of the President – ed.) raises many questions. If you have a position, if you believe that our country cannot win, then you have no right to be near our president…

These anonymous backdoor talks cause enormous damage, first of all, to our country…

I think that our authorities should give us an answer – who are these anonymous people who do not believe in our victory but are close to the president?”

Details: Danilov said that regarding Ukraine’s losses in the war, the author of the article has been using Russian narratives.

“I want to say: we understand what our losses are, and what he wrote there is completely untrue,” the NSDC Secretary added.

At the same time, Danilov emphasised that the state of war is a time when a lot of emotions are raging, there is a lot of sensitive information and statements made “in high pitches”.

He also noted that there have already been cases of correction of the submitted materials, clarification of the position, and so on.

Danilov added the main thing is not to make such publications harmful to our country so that the enemies of Ukraine could not manipulate these messages.

Background:

America’s Time magazine published an article on the challenges, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces during the war, from the situation in the combat zone and international support to tackling corruption.

Citing members of the president’s entourage, Simon Shuster, the author of the article, notes that after his last visit to the US, Zelenskyy feels “angry.”

It was said that in the second year of the war, Zelenskyy no longer retained “the usual glow of his optimism, his sense of humor, his tendency to enliven meetings in the military room with a joke or an obscene joke.” “Now he comes in, gets the latest news, gives orders and leaves,” the author claims in particular, referring to one of his long-time team members.

The author wrote that some of Zelenskyy’s entourage are convinced that the president is “deceiving himself.” “We have no options. We’re not going to win. But try telling him that,” the unnamed representative told the author.

