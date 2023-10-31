There is a large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russians are massively attacking with drones

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:24, 31.10.23

3 min.3179

Do not ignore danger warnings.

Now the Ukrainian air defense forces are repelling an attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles , reports the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“As of 20:00, 2 enemy UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type were destroyed in the area of ​​responsibility of the Vostok air command in the Dnieper and Krivoy Rog regions,” says the official Telegram channel of the Air Force .

They added that there may be an attack drone in the Kirovograd region, local residents should stay in shelters. Subsequently, it became known that the “martyrs” from the Sumy region were heading south, and there was also a UAV threat to the Cherkasy region.

Information is being updated…

Updated at 23:24: There is a threat of successful “Shahed” drones in all areas where an air raid alert has been issued.

Screenshot

Updated at 23:22: Presumably, a group of suicide bombers from the Belgorod region is crossing the border in the direction of the Kharkov region.

Updated at 23:20: A group of UAVs from the Nikolaev region is approaching the Kirovograd region.

Updated at 23:15: A Russian attack drone is spotted near Kremenchug.

Updated at 23:10: Attack drones from the south, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions are under threat.

Updated at 23:07: The sounds of explosions were heard in Kremenchug in the Poltava region, writes Public .

Updated at 23:00: Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Chernivtsi regions – threat of attack drones.

Updated at 22:50: Drones in the Vinnytsia region, heading west. There is also a threat to the Kyiv region.

Updated at 22:38: High-speed target in the direction of Kharkov. Subsequently, the military added that it was presumably a multiple launch rocket system.

Updated at 22:35: “Shaheds” on the border of Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions, as well as in the Kharkov and Poltava regions. Air defense is working.

Updated at 22:30: The sounds of explosions are heard in the Lubny community of the Poltava region, writes Public .

Updated at 22:25: The air alert in the southeast is associated with the activity of Russian tactical aviation, presumably with the use of guided bombs.

The Air Force also reported that the threat of the use of ballistic weapons had been lifted.

Updated at 22:15: Attack drones from the Belgorod region flew into the Kharkov region.

Updated at 22:10: Vinnytsia region – air raid alert, threat of attack UAVs.

Updated at 22:08: The threat of attack UAVs remains relevant for the Cherkassy, ​​Kirovograd and Sumy regions.

Updated at 22:05: Russian drones in the Poltava region, direction – south. There is a ballistic threat in the central regions.

Shelling of Ukraine: latest news

Last night the Russian army attacked the country with drones and missiles . In the morning, the military administration of the Poltava region reported that the occupiers had fired a missile at the Mirgorod region , and no one was injured as a result of the attack.

In the afternoon it became known about the shelling of Kherson. During the impact , the car in which there was a person caught fire and he died.

