The fire, according to the Russian propagandist, should be started by Islamists.

31.10.2023

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has thrown a tantrum over German arms supplies to Ukraine.

The mouthpiece of Kremlin propaganda started shouting that “Germany will be burnt at the hands of Muslims or a Soviet warrior-liberator will come”.

According to him, “Berlin must be burnt down”.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/10/31/569744/

