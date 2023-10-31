Putin’s failure to condemn anti-Jewish hate demonstration in Dagestan speaks volumes – White House

TUESDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2023, 08:16

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has called it telling that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not condemned the anti-Jewish riots at the airport in the city of Makhachkala, Dagestan [a federal subject of the Russian Federation – ed.].

Source: European Pravda, citing Voice of America

Details: John Kirby described the anti-Semitic actions in Makhachkala, where a crowd of protesters against Israeli actions broke into the airport to find Israelis, as a “chilling demonstration of hate, bigotry and intimidation”.

“I think you all saw what happened in Dagestan, Russia yesterday in what can only be described as a chilling demonstration of hate, bigotry, intimidation. Some people have compared it to the pogroms of the late 19th and early 20th century, and I think that’s probably an apt description, given that video that we’ve seen out there,” Kirby said.

Kirby believes it speaks volumes that the Russian president has not condemned the violence in Makhachkala.

“Local provincial officials certainly came out pretty swift to condemn this mob, and I heard within the last hour or so that apparently Mr Putin has decided to have some sort of meeting with his security officials. But outside of that, we’ve heard crickets from the Kremlin: nothing, no condemnation, no calling for a stoppage of hate, discrimination, bigotry towards Jews, nothing, and I think that speaks volumes,” Kirby noted.

Commenting on Putin’s claims that Western countries and Ukraine were behind the events in Dagestan, Kirby noted that this was “classic Russian rhetoric”.

“It’s classic Russian rhetoric, isn’t it? When something goes bad in your country, you’ll just blame somebody else, blame it on outside influences. The West had nothing to do with this; this is just hate, bigotry, and intimidation, pure and simple. And a good leader, a decent leader would call it out for what it is, the way President Biden has called it out in this country instead of blaming the West for something,” Kirby stressed.

