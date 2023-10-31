Powerful “arrivals” in Donetsk: Russian fuel tanks are burning (photo, video)

Katerina Chernovol19:30, 31.10.23

Near the place of “arrivals” there is a metal structures plant, many warehouses and an industrial zone.

On Tuesday, October 31, powerful explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Donetsk . Four “arrivals” were reported at the Mushketovo station in the Budennovsky district of the city (in the southeast of Donetsk – UNIAN).

Videos from the scene are published by local Telegram channels. The footage shows fuel tanks on fire. The column of smoke and glow from the flames can be seen several kilometers away.

Arrivals in Donetsk

“Four arrivals at the Mushketovo station in Donetsk. There is a metal structures plant nearby, many warehouses and an industrial zone. A good place for the delivery and storage of equipment and ammunition. It seems that our reconnaissance gave a clear time and coordinates,” noted Ukrainian military officer Kirill Sazonov .

© https://t.me/itsdonetsk

