Losses of the Russian army in Ukraine crossed a new psychological “red line”: what was destroyed in a day

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:11, 31.10.23

Over the past 24 hours, another 870 Russian invaders were eliminated.

The number of Russian losses in Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale war today crossed the line of 300 thousand people. In particular, over the past 24 hours it was possible to eliminate another 870 Russian invaders .

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 300,810 military personnel. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed:

tanks – 5211 (21 per day);

armored combat vehicles – 9804 (29);

artillery systems – 7227 (25);

multiple launch rocket systems – 844 (10);

air defense equipment – 562 (3);

operational-tactical level drones – 5440 (21);

cruise missiles – 1546 (2);

units of automobile equipment and tank trucks – 9590 (35);

units of special equipment – 1016 (2).

Over the past 24 hours, the number of neutralized Russian aircraft – 321, helicopters – 324, submarines – 1, as well as ships and boats – 20 – has not changed over the past 24 hours.

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 31, 2023 / UNIAN collage

Russian losses in Ukraine as of October 31 – what is known

Since October 10, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already destroyed six Russian aircraft in the Avdiivka direction alone . In particular, on October 29, they managed to shoot down another Russian Su-35 attack aircraft. In this direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces daily eliminate hundreds of Russian invaders and dozens of their weapons and equipment, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

