Europe will need 14 years to produce a year’s supply of shells for Ukraine

And this is provided that production capacity will not be diverted to the own needs of European countries.

To provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition in sufficient quantities, the European military-industrial complex will need from 7 to 14 years. The publication Defense Express , specializing in weapons topics, writes about this .

Journalists analyzed the report of the Norwegian company Nammo, which is one of the largest ammunition manufacturers in Europe, on the situation in the European defense industry. The Norwegians have calculated that today all of Europe is collectively capable of producing about 500 thousand artillery ammunition per year. While Ukraine’s need is about 600 thousand ammunition per month.

That is, to meet the annual need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for ammunition with a firing rate of 20 thousand shells per day, Europe at the current production rate will need about 14 years. If the rate of fire is reduced to 10 thousand rounds of ammunition per day (300 thousand per month), then Europe will be able to cover the annual expenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in seven years.

“And this is based on the fact that today Europe already has a production rate of artillery ammunition of 500 thousand per month, although in fact the situation in terms of figures today may be somewhat worse – for example, it is known that in February 2023 Europe had a production rate of 300 thousand artillery pieces shells per year, so it is unlikely that today this figure could sharply increase to 500 thousand,” notes Defense Express.

Problems with Western support for Ukraine

As UNIAN wrote, the West doubts that it will be able to simultaneously provide weapons to Ukraine and Israel. The defense industry of NATO member countries does not have sufficient reserve capacity to respond to crises such as the current one, the Alliance says.

We also told you that even without the Israeli factor, the European Union is already behind its plans to provide Ukraine with a million artillery shells by March. According to Bloomberg sources , more than half the time has already passed, but the plan has only been completed by 30% and, based on the volume of contracts signed to date, risks not achieving its goal.

