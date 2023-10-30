‘Washington Has Not Decided If It Wants Ukraine to Win’ – General Ben Hodges

“To say ‘we are with Ukraine as long as it takes’ is not an end-state – it is a feel-good statement that means nothing,” says General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 until 2017. Gen. Hodges, while applauding many of the White House’s actions, says that “Ukraine winning” is not the end-state objective of the White House and that “Obviously, I believe that the end-state should be the defeat of Russia: Ejection to the 1991 borders.”

Gen. Hodges pulls no punches in explaining why Ukraine bartering peace with Russia in exchange for Crimea, “the decisive terrain of this war,” is a non-starter that no one can reasonably support.

Hodges leaves no doubts as to what the US must do now, if we want Ukraine to win.

