Ukrainian President’s Office prepares to change military leadership due to slow progress in counteroffensive – Time

30 OCTOBER 2023

The American magazine Time, citing aides close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claims that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing to dismiss a minister and a general in charge of the counteroffensive.

Source: Time

Details: According to the article, Zelenskyy does not agree with freezing the war due to the onset of cold weather until spring. “Freezing the war, to me, means losing it,” the president says.

Before winter starts, Time says, there will be significant changes in military strategy and the potential dismissal of at least one minister and a “senior general” who are responsible for the slow progress at the front.

Background:

Time has published an article which delves into the problems faced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the war, ranging from the situation at the front and the need to drum up international support, to the fight against corruption.

Zelenskyy is said to feel “exhaustion” from the constant need to convince his allies that with their help, Ukraine can win.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/30/7426420/

Like this: Like Loading...