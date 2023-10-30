Ukrainian President’s Office prepares to change military leadership due to slow progress in counteroffensive – Time

30 OCTOBER 2023
The American magazine Time, citing aides close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claims that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing to dismiss a minister and a general in charge of the counteroffensive.
Source: Time
Details: According to the article, Zelenskyy does not agree with freezing the war due to the onset of cold weather until spring. “Freezing the war, to me, means losing it,” the president says.
Before winter starts, Time says, there will be significant changes in military strategy and the potential dismissal of at least one minister and a “senior general” who are responsible for the slow progress at the front.
Background:
- Time has published an article which delves into the problems faced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the war, ranging from the situation at the front and the need to drum up international support, to the fight against corruption.
- Zelenskyy is said to feel “exhaustion” from the constant need to convince his allies that with their help, Ukraine can win.
4 comments
“Zelenskyy is said to feel “exhaustion” from the constant need to convince his allies that with their help, Ukraine can win.”
I believe that 100%.
I was wondering when this constant begging and convincing our “allies” would get tiring for him. No doubt, he’s been frustrated since last year already.
Basically, the leaders in the West – the entire pack – are too weak, have no foresight, and are gutless wonders. Of course, I don’t mean Poland, Lithuanian, et al in Eastern Europe.
It’s a sad state of affairs when allies need convincing that a genocidal maniac needs destroying. If Ukraine don’t get the help to defeat russia, the US and NATO will never live it down. All the shithole countries in the world will just threaten with nukes, and the West will start to shake with fear.
I’m afraid that if Ukraine should lose, we’re all going to enter a new dark age. The entire globe will spit in our faces.
To quote Churchill seems appropriate.
“We seem to be very near the bleak choice between War and Shame. My feeling is that we shall choose Shame, and then have War thrown in a little later on even more adverse terms than at present.”