Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine funding under threat as US poised to prioritise Israel

By Harriot Barber

Oct 30

Ukraine funding could be under threat as the new US house speaker considers a stand-alone funding package for Israel.

Mike Johnson expressed confidence that the measure would pass and resisted President Joe Biden’s calls to create a broader aid package which covers both Israel and Ukraine.

“There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will,” Mr Johnson said. “But right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through.”

Before he was elected speaker, Mr Johnson voted with 93 other Republicans to cut off aid to Ukraine.

