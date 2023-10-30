Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine funding under threat as US poised to prioritise Israel

By Harriot Barber
Oct 30
Ukraine funding could be under threat as the new US house speaker considers a stand-alone funding package for Israel.
Mike Johnson expressed confidence that the measure would pass and resisted President Joe Biden’s calls to create a broader aid package which covers both Israel and Ukraine.
“There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will,” Mr Johnson said. “But right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through.”
Before he was elected speaker, Mr Johnson voted with 93 other Republicans to cut off aid to Ukraine.
4 comments
Unfortunately this Trump-owned asshole punk shares the same family name as Boris, so will have to be referred to as Johnson M.
Or more accurately, genocide-enabler no. 1.
From the same news stream :
“Ukraine wants to hold a global “peace summit” of world leaders this year
Ukraine is aiming to hold a global “peace summit” of world leaders this year its Deputy Minister said on Sunday.
“This aim remains necessary and possible … it has been demonstrated that there is interest in this,” Mykola Tochytskyi told Reuters by phone.
Heads of state and heads of government would attend the meeting, he said.
The comments came after international representatives met in Malta over the weekend to discuss Kyiv’s peace formula for its war with Russia.
The Malta meeting was attended in person or online by representatives from 66 countries, Kyiv said, with over 20 more countries participating than at the last such meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.
The talks did not include Russia.”
…..
Again from the same news stream :
“Russia to simplify inward investment for ‘friendly’ countries
Russia’s Prime Minister has said that the Kremlin would create a simplified procedure for citizens and companies from “friendly” countries to invest there.
Mikhail Mishustin said entities from a list of 25 countries would be allowed to open bank accounts in Russia and make deposits via a simplified procedure.
“Creating more convenient conditions for foreign enterprises and entrepreneurs is an important part of the government’s systemic efforts to achieve financial sovereignty as part of the implementation of the national goals set by our president,” Mishustin said in a statement.
Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday that Russia would create a simplified procedure for citizens and companies from “friendly” countries to invest there.
Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday that Russia would create a simplified procedure for citizens and companies from “friendly” countries to invest there. CREDIT: IGOR KOVALENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
It said the procedure would apply to 25 “friendly” countries including China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Belarus.
Moscow defines “unfriendly” countries as those that have joined a barrage of Western-led economic sanctions in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.”
So there we have it : the top genocide-funding countries:
The BRICS + Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Belarus.
Bastards. Scum.
Really, Mr. Speaker? :-
