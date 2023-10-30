Ukraine has advantage in production of copter drones

30 OCTOBER 2023

Ukraine has gained an advantage in the production of copters, which is a type of drone.

Source: This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, in an interview with RBK-Ukraine.

Details: “If we talk about drones, there are categories in which we managed to gain an advantage. These are, for example, copters. We produce more copters. We already have an advantage,” the minister noted.

As Fedorov said, in some other categories, Ukraine may gain advantage in the near future.

“We have built production [facilities], large factories, and we will gain advantage tomorrow or in a month,” Fedorov said.

However, there are directions that require further refinement. As an example, the minister cited Russian Lancet UAVs.

“This category has been sagging in our country, and there have never been analogues that came even a little close to Lancets. Today there are about a dozen companies that are developing similar technologies, but they have not yet moved to mass production,” the minister noted.

As Fedorov said, it is a matter of months before Ukraine catches up with Russia in this direction.

Fedorov believes that Ukraine will be able to produce more drones than Russia if the state opens up the market and gives businesses the opportunity to scale production.

He emphasised that drones should be produced by private businesses.

“No institution, no vertical, will ever be able to produce more than a business that knows how to scale production,” Fedorov said.

“And believe me, we have certain categories of drones, of which we purchased 300 pieces last year, and this year we will produce tens of thousands. We launched the programme in March, and for these little more than half a year, the result is this. Next year it will be much bigger,” the minister added.

As an example, he cited the Brave1 cluster, where more than 700 applications were submitted by startups, and which received more than a million dollars in grants. Next year, the funding of the programme is planned to increase tenfold.

For reference:

In June, the German company Quantum Systems, which produces drones, opened service training, support and logistics centres in Ukraine.

In September, it became known that the manufacturer of Bayraktar TB2 strike drones, the Turkish company Baykar, will invest $100 million in three projects in Ukraine.

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 40 billion hryvnias (more than US$1 billion) for the production of Ukrainian drones.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the proposal of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Information on the implementation of an experimental project on production, procurement and supply of ammunition for UAVs and UAV combat units.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/30/7426416/

