The United States will not protect allies from Russia: Trump admitted to blackmailing NATO countries

Yury Kobzar19:55, 30.10.23

At a campaign rally, Trump recalled the times of his presidency.

Former US President Donald Trump admitted that he blackmailed European leaders with the idea that America under his leadership would not defend NATO allies in the event of a Russian attack. He spoke about this at a campaign rally in Iowa.

During his lengthy speech, Trump in particular touched upon the topic of financing NATO structures. He noted that most alliance member countries contribute too little to the organization and generally spend little on defense needs, shifting the main burden to the United States.

In this context, Trump mentioned how, at one of the summits, he threatened the leaders of allied countries that the United States would not protect them if the allies did not increase defense spending.

“I remember how the head of one country stood up and said: “Tell me, if Russia attacks my country, you won’t be there?” That’s right, that’s what I mean, I won’t protect you and I won’t give you money,” Trump said .

It is worth noting that during his presidency, Trump repeatedly publicly rebuked allies for low defense spending and low contributions to NATO.

Trump on protecting Europe

