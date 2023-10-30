The SSU destroyed Russian TOS-1A near Avdiivka

The Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in the Avdiivka sector.

The video of the attack was published on social media.

Soldiers of the Alpha Group destroyed a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok using a FPV drone.

As a result of the drone’s warhead hitting the rocket launching tubes, the ammunition caught fire, and the fire escalated into a detonation.

The heavy flamethrower system was hit just five kilometers from the front line to the north, on the left flank of the Avdiivka salient between Krasnohorivka and Verkhniotoretske.

The site of destruction of the Russian artillery system was geolocated (here) in the area of Novoselivka Druha.

The site of the defeat of the Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok, October 30, 2023. Photo credits: DeepState map.



Previously, on October 20, the 59th Brigade destroyed another Solntsepek near Avdiivka in the area of Pisky. An FPV drone with a cumulative warhead was also used to hit a moving target.

The loss of valuable artillery systems in both situations was caused by their closeness to the front line due to the short range of fire.

Over just the past month, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have managed to destroy four TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems (1, 2, 3), including today’s. They were hit by drones and HIMARS rocket systems.

This number of destroyed and rare enough systems is related to the intensification of Russian troops as part of the offensive and attempts to surround Avdiivka, as well as the Ukrainian counter-battery fight.

