The Russian Federation hit Odessa with Onyx missiles this morning, – People’s Deputy

Veronika Prokhorenko09:24, 30.10.23

2 min.112UPDATED

Perhaps the ship repair yard was hit.

The Russian army shelled the Odessa region on the morning of October 30 and probably hit a local shipyard with an Onyx missile.

The shelling of the enemy in the morning on the air of the national marathon was commented on by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat. According to him, the Russian Federation could use “ballistics” to attack the region.

“A ballistic missile, if it is launched from the territory of Crimea, let’s say, flies for a fairly short time. From launch to arrival, it’s a matter of minutes, you need to understand this… Ballistics is fast. Actually, this has just happened… It was reported that there are explosions, we will wait for reports from local authorities about what type of weapons were used,” he said.

Ignat said that the Russian Federation could attack Odessa with ballisticsIgnat said that the Russian Federation could attack Odessa with ballistics

At the same time, People’s Deputy of Ukraine Alexey Goncharenko said in his Telegram that 6 Onyx missiles were launched at Odessa.

“The ship repair plant near Odessa was also attacked,” he pointed out.

Goncharenko said that the Russian army could strike Odessa with Onyxes / screenshot

Let us note that the air raid warning for Odessa sounded at about 08:56. Ukrainians heard a warning about the danger at 08:34.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...