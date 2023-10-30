Bill B.

russians Are Complaining About Ukrainian Attacks Near Verbove (video)

10/30/2023

© Warthog Defense 2023

25th Separate Presidential Brigade

One comment

  1. As you see in a clip from this vid, putinaZi milbloggers refer to Ukrainian soldiers as “fascists.” For that cynical, evil libel, they all have to be eliminated and Nazi RuZZia in its present form cannot be allowed to continue.

    Reply

Enter comments here: