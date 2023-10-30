October 30, 2023October 30, 2023 Bill B. russians Are Complaining About Ukrainian Attacks Near Verbove (video) 10/30/2023 © Warthog Defense 2023 25th Separate Presidential Brigade Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
As you see in a clip from this vid, putinaZi milbloggers refer to Ukrainian soldiers as “fascists.” For that cynical, evil libel, they all have to be eliminated and Nazi RuZZia in its present form cannot be allowed to continue.