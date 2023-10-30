30.10.2023

The occupying power in Crimea is failing to implement a plan for the forced mobilization of local residents.

“Residents of Crimea are leaving the peninsula, fleeing mobilization. The military enlistment offices have already reported to the top that the plan to forcibly recruit local residents to join the occupying forces will not be implemented,” the National Resistance Center reports.

In this regard, Moscow plans to substitute the leadership of military enlistment offices with Russians and clean up the ranks, suspecting local workers of sabotage.

As reported, residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea are offered to have their debts written off in exchange for signing a contract with the Russian Armed Forces. Subsequently, debtors are sent to the front, from where they have little chance to return.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3779939-national-resistance-center-russians-failing-to-carry-out-forced-mobilization-in-crimea.html

