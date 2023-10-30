“It’s so Russian”: Russians robbed and abandoned the body of a murdered colleague (video)

Lesya Leshchenko18:46, 30.10.23

The occupier was liquidated in the Bakhmut direction by Ukrainian border guards.

Soldiers of the State Border Service of Ukraine liquidated one of the invaders in the Bakhmut direction . The Russians robbed the body of their murdered colleague and fled.

The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the State Border Service of Ukraine. “It’s so Russian: “brother” robs “brother”… 200,” the border guards added.

It is noted that border guards tracked the invaders using a drone. After this, the defenders dropped ammunition from the drone, eliminating one of the Russian soldiers.

“The behavior of the others met all expectations: having taken valuables from “200,” the invaders left the body and started to run,” the report says.

the occupiers robbed a liquidated colleague

