“It’s so Russian”: Russians robbed and abandoned the body of a murdered colleague (video)

Lesya Leshchenko18:46, 30.10.23
The occupier was liquidated in the Bakhmut direction by Ukrainian border guards.
Soldiers of the State Border Service of Ukraine liquidated one of the invaders in the Bakhmut direction . The Russians robbed the body of their murdered colleague and fled.
The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the State Border Service of Ukraine. “It’s so Russian: “brother” robs “brother”… 200,” the border guards added.
It is noted that border guards tracked the invaders using a drone. After this, the defenders dropped ammunition from the drone, eliminating one of the Russian soldiers.
“The behavior of the others met all expectations: having taken valuables from “200,” the invaders left the body and started to run,” the report says.
the occupiers robbed a liquidated colleague
