In the Tokmak direction, the Russian Federation executed captured National Guardsmen, – activist

The soldiers had their hands tied and then killed.

The Russian Army committed another crime and, contrary to the laws of war, executed a group of captured National Guard soldiers.

This was stated by Ukrainian activist and volunteer Sergei Sternenko. According to him, the heroes of Ukraine have already been avenged.

“In the Tokmak direction, the Russians shot a group of our prisoners of war,” he wrote.

Sternenko clarified that the Russian Federation committed the corresponding crime a few days ago in the Tokmak direction: captured National Guard soldiers had their hands tied behind their backs and then killed, the volunteer pointed out.

“Judging by the chevrons, these were National Guardsmen. They were avenged very quickly. Some of the killers have already been eliminated,” he said.

