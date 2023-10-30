In the Kherson region, the Russian army hit a cemetery: there were casualties

Larisa Kozovaya17:03, 30.10.23

It also became known that due to the attacks of the invaders, several settlements are without electricity.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army attacked a cemetery , there were dead and injured. The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, reported this on the Telegram channel.

“The Russians fired at a cemetery in Kindiyka. Preliminarily, one person was killed and another local resident was wounded,” the official emphasized.

According to him, a 62-year-old man was hospitalized in a moderate condition. He is now receiving appropriate medical care.

In addition, according to the official, earlier due to Russian shelling – an attack on a critical infrastructure facility – the city of Berislav was left without power supply. The light also disappeared in Novoberislav, Tomarino and Shlyakhovoy. The head of the OVA notes that the damage is significant. It is not yet known when power engineers will be able to restore light.

(C)UNIAN 2023

