F-16s will be sent to training bases in Romania in the next two weeks, – Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Katerina Chernovol19:15, 30.10.23

In addition, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands promised to transfer Patriot systems and patrol boats to Ukraine.

F-16 fighters will be sent to Romania in the near future . Ukrainian pilots will be trained there at training bases.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced this in a conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. He stressed that the planes will be transferred to the country within the next two weeks, and “everything will be ready for further training.”

In turn, President Zelensky thanked for this “decision regarding our aircraft.” He noted that the F-16s are not yet Ukrainian, but he hopes that this will happen soon.

The head of state emphasized that the start of training for Ukrainian pilots is very important and, perhaps, will become a new page in the war with the Russian occupiers. Modern aircraft will help Ukraine control the skies.

“You are fighting for our values, for our collective security, for humanity. The whole of the Netherlands is with you,” Mark Rutte emphasized.

