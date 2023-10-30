Warning : Extreme Russian Propaganda:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/10/28/exclusive-mtg-ukraine-aid-nothing-but-a-big-money-laundering-scam/
Warning : Extreme Russian Propaganda:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/10/28/exclusive-mtg-ukraine-aid-nothing-but-a-big-money-laundering-scam/
2 comments
Whether she is an actual or defacto Russian agent is immaterial: she is a mortal threat to Ukraine.
Gateway Pundit, the Daily Signal, Breitbart, Michael Savage, infowars, and unfortunately many others of their ilk are providing a big platform for these hateful lies.
These sites have big readership and raise $billions in ad revenue.
“I think it is nothing but a big money laundering scam. We don’t see war on television in Ukraine like we’ve seen it in Israel 24/7 for the past few weeks now. We have never seen that, but our country has sent $113 billion over there.”
If you opened your fucking eyes you will see the devastation in Ukraine, but you don’t want to see it. If this is a money laundering scam, provide your evidence.