Day 614 Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

10/30/2023

About the author: My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.

  1. Re the “Jew-Hunters” of Dagestan, that’s nothing new.
    Naziism was invented in Russia in the late 19th century, with the forgery that inspired Nazis from Hitler to Hamas; “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”
    The Moscow Chief Rabi; Pinchas Goldschmidt, advised all Jews to leave Russia last year. Quite a few did, but many remained.
    As always, Jewish immigration is always one way with Russia.
    Lavrov and Medvedev are anti-Semitic Nazis, as are all the ruling elite, including the sick Jew Solovyov.

    Good fish gag by OS, who always retains his humour in all circumstances.

