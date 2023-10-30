At night, Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully hit strategic enemy air defense facility in Crimea

On Monday night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a strategic Russian air defense facility in temporarily occupied Crimea, reports the Department of Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“On the night of October 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a strategic air defense system facility on the western coast of temporarily occupied Crimea,” according to a message published on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the destruction of the S-400 strategic air defense system near Luhansk on Wednesday, October 25.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/944285.html

