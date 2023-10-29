Zelensky on the events in Makhachkala: this is a widespread culture of hatred towards other nations in the Russian Federation

Antonina Dolomanzhi21:43, 29.10.23

According to Zelensky, Russian anti-Semitism and hatred of other nations is systemic and deeply rooted.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded to the riots at the airport in Makhachkala. The head of state emphasized that this is not an isolated incident, but a widespread culture of hatred towards other nations in Russia.

“Terrible videos from Makhachkala, Russia, where an angry crowd stormed the airport in search of Israeli citizens on a flight from Tel Aviv. This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of the widespread culture of hatred towards other nations in Russia, which is propagated by state television, experts and authorities,” he noted .

Zelensky recalled that over the past year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a number of anti-Semitic statements. Russian President Vladimir Putin also used anti-Semitic slurs, he said.

He emphasized that for Russian propagandists speaking on official television, hate speech is commonplace. Consequently, even the latest Middle Eastern escalation has provoked anti-Semitic statements by Russian ideologists.

“Russian anti-Semitism and hatred of other nations is systemic and deeply rooted. Hatred is what motivates aggression and terror. We must work together to counter hatred,” the president emphasized.

In Makhachkala, local anti-Semites staged a “rally” at the airport

As you know, in Makhachkala, information was spread through local chats that a plane with refugees from Israeli Tel Aviv was supposedly supposed to land at the airport. Therefore, a crowd of local residents staged a “rally” and broke into the airport territory , and then onto the runway. The plane’s captain urged passengers not to leave the plane, and the crowd demanded to check whether there were Jews on board.

