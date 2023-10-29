Ukraine under drone attack: what is known

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:51, 29.10.23

2 min.1411

The military detects several groups of UAVs.

This evening, the Russian occupiers once again launched unmanned aerial vehicles towards Ukraine . This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At 20:21 they warned of the threat of the use of attack drones for the Kherson, Nikolaev and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Within a few minutes, the movement of drones from the Kherson region in the direction of the Mykolayiv region was recorded.

At 20:55, the drones were in the airspace of the Nikolaev region, they were moving in a westerly direction. Subsequently, the military recorded another group from the Kherson region towards the Mykolayiv region.

As of 21:52, the drones were in the Kirovograd region, they were moving in a northwestern direction. There is a threat to Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.

Updated at 22:50: The first group of drones in the Cherkasy region, the direction of movement is to the north. The second is recorded in the Vinnytsia region, in the northwestern direction of movement.

Updated at 22:30: There is also a threat from UAVs in the Kyiv region, an air raid alert was announced there.

Updated at 22:25: Attack drones in the Vinnytsia region are moving in a northwestern direction. Residents of the Khmelnitsky region were warned about the threat.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...