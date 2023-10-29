Oct 29

Ukraine and Israel.

When Hamas attacked Israel it wasn’t clear what motivation Hamas had to carry out such a large strike knowing that retribution would be overwhelming. They knew Netanyahu would invade Gaza. Of course, that was the whole point.

When Israel acted in anger it played into the hands of Hamas (they had little choice). However, it didn’t take long for the world press to swing against a nation that only days before, they were urging forward to take revenge.

Why now though? Why deliberately sacrifice Gaza?

Russia and Iran are allies; both regard ‘the decadent west’ as their enemy. ‘My enemy’s enemy is my friend’. Russia has supported Egypt and Syria against Israel for decades, but why Hamas and why now?

Russia is losing the war in Ukraine on land, sea and air. With sanctions destroying their economy they need something to relieve the pressure, to gain time, to get on the front foot. They cannot increase their forces and logistics to match Ukraine and its allies, so, Russia has chosen a bigger option; start a second front.

An attack by Hamas on Israel would be an attack on the USA, on NATO and indirectly on Ukraine. The US would be forced to divide its attention and resources, the press would move their attention from Ukraine and supplies of arms to Ukraine would be slowed. This might give Putin the break his forces required and perhaps swing the war. The sacrifice of Hamas and Gaza would be worth the loss, – to help Russia. So far, the plan has worked.

To win the big game, the west must remain focused on Ukraine where the risk really lies and ensure the eventual defeats of Russia, Iran and Hamas.

Slava Ukraini!

Robin Horsfall

