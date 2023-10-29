The Ombudsman confirmed the brutal murder by Russians of an entire family with children in Volnovakha

Artem Budrin18:17, 29.10.23

The invaders took the lives of all members of the Kapkanets family who were celebrating their birthday.

Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets confirmed information about the brutal murder of a large family with children in Volnovakha, Donetsk region, by Russian occupiers.

“Another terrible crime that the Russians committed in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region. In their own home, they killed 9 people, including a 4th grade student and a preschool boy. Gunshot wounds were found on the bodies of those killed,” Lubinets wrote in Telegram .

He noted that the invaders took the lives of all members of the Kapkanets family who were celebrating their birthday. According to the Ombudsman, people refused to give up their own homes to Kadyrov’s men.

“There is no doubt that the bloody hands of the Russians were involved in this. Just as traces of Russian torture were found in Bucha, Irpen, Izyum and other Ukrainian cities where the “liberators” were present,” added Lubinets.

On the afternoon of October 29, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Pyotr Andryushchenko said that in Volnovakha, a Russian military officer shot a large family with a child for refusing to give up their house to “Kadyrov’s men.”

He noted that this is the largest and most high-profile crime of the Rashists after the occupation and they are already trying to hide it.

