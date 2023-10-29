In Makhachkala, hundreds of people staged a pogrom at the airport: they are looking for Jews (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:36, 29.10.23

The security forces are inactive.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of people rioted at Makhachkala airport due to the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv.

Videos are being posted online showing a crowd of people gathering near the airport building with a Palestinian flag, and then getting inside and running out onto the runway. According to Telegram channels, those present stopped cars that were leaving the airport, looking for Jews.

In the building itself, they burst into offices, shouting anti-Semitic slogans. They then tried to search the planes and also destroyed a police car. At the same time, the security forces do not interfere with their actions.

In one of the videos, a policeman tells people that he is ready to protest with them, but asks them not to break the law by blocking the road.

“We perfectly understand your condition, and you are not strangers to you. This is not an option, what you are doing now. Let’s all get together. And we will chant here with you,” he says.

Pogroms in Dagestan

Anti-Semitic actions in Dagestan: latest news

Russian media reported that yesterday in Khasavyurt people came to the hotel building, outraged by the presence of “Jewish refugees” there.

In Cherkessk, people demanded that local authorities support Palestine, evict “ethnic Jews” and not allow refugees from Israel.

And in Nalchik there was a fire on the construction site of the Jewish Center, and an anti-Semitic inscription was found on its wall.

