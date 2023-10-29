Gazans Break Into UN Centres | Israel Enters ” Next Phase Of War”, Accuses Turkiye Of “Anti-Semitism” (video)

10/29/2023
© CRUX 2023
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
2 comments
In cases of civil unrest accompanied by breakdown of civil authority as well as lack of oversight and security makes delivery of humanitarian aid to those whom really need it, is difficult at best and impossible at it’s worst, due to hoarding and looting.
Erdogan’s remarks sounded like more than mere criticism or passive condemnation to me.