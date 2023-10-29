Four reasons why Ukraine faces existential threat on par with Israel

“They say we must be dead. And we say we want to be alive. Between life and death, I don’t know of a compromise,” Golda Meir, former Prime Minister of Israel.

“If Russia stops fighting, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends,” emphasized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the UN Security Council meeting in September 2022.

“History shows us that we should take dictators at their word. Those who incite genocide usually attempt to follow through. It is not unusual for them to publicize their campaigns through propagandists and media. Adolf Hitler had Joseph Goebbels, Alfred Rosenberg and others doing this work. Putin has Medvedev and the pundits of Russian state media,” American historian Francine Hirsch believes.

