Four reasons why Ukraine faces existential threat on par with Israel

“They say we must be dead. And we say we want to be alive. Between life and death, I don’t know of a compromise,” Golda Meir, former Prime Minister of Israel.
“If Russia stops fighting, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends,” emphasized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the UN Security Council meeting in September 2022.
“History shows us that we should take dictators at their word. Those who incite genocide usually attempt to follow through. It is not unusual for them to publicize their campaigns through propagandists and media. Adolf Hitler had Joseph Goebbels, Alfred Rosenberg and others doing this work. Putin has Medvedev and the pundits of Russian state media,” American historian Francine Hirsch believes.
One comment
This is one of the most important, but horrifying articles published since putler unleashed hell on earth for Ukrainians.
Show this to the leaders of the free world and ask:
“Give me one good reason why this Zimbabwe with nukes horror show is not a full-on nazi genocide regime?”
Just one.
And then ask those who would oppose aid to Ukraine : “why are you enabling genocide?”
“We will kill as many of you as we have to. We will kill 1 million, or 5 million; we can exterminate all of you until you understand that you’re possessed and you have to be cured,” stated Gubarev.”
Criminal genocide regimes always should be taken on the words they speak.