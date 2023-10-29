Ukrainian People Magazine

October 29, 2023

Imperfect translation:

Remember her as this – beautiful, gentle, light, kind.

Vladislav Chernyh.

The only and long-lasting child in the family.

Graduated Kharkiv Medical University with distinction,

Became a graduate, worked a lot on my own research, was the pride of the higher.

She could just go abroad and continue to study and work there.

That heart called her to protect the Motherland.

“I’ll go where I’m supposed to be. Such words told us, parents, Vladislava at the beginning of May 2022. Were we surprised by the decision of the daughter to become the bench of zsu? Weren’t, as wasn’t surprised by anyone who knew Vladislavu”,-so told the girl’s father academic nanu, honorary rector of pharmaceutical university valentin chernih.

She became a soldier of the Charter volunteer unit. Initial

combat medicine, and then also the operator of bpla. In the unit, she was simultaneously a medic and the commander of a strike drone group. Except as it turned out,

the girl shot properly and accurately.

“This was our star, it was very much liked to be filmed by journalists. Slim, beautiful, smart, educated. And extremely willful. Taught us medical aid according to NATO standards and did great with drones,” one of the brothers mentions.

“Somehow I approached her at the shooting range and jokingly asked if the guys in the unit were abusing her. “Let them just try! ”, she replied. Then I remember how she hit the target for the first time with a grenade launcher before my eyes. And everyone realized that he was a serious fighter,” – says another.

On December 28, while carrying out a combat mission near Bakhmut, the authorities and their partner came under enemy fire from a helicopter. “Aida” saved the life of her pobratima, but shortly died herself…

Forever 28 years old.

From now on her star is shining in the sky and

shows us the way to Victory.

Eternal respect to you girl! A down to earth bow to the parents!

героїневмирають

