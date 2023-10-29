Evgenia Sokolenko07:31, 29.10.23

The United States will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine , since the war against Russia shows the benefits of spending funds in this direction. A member of the US Republican Party and a possible candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Christopher (Chris) Christie, said that by sending weapons from the Pentagon warehouses to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Americans receive a tenfold gain.

On the Fox News channel , he gave journalists arguments about the need to support Ukraine. According to him, the US Department of Defense spends 5% of the annual budget on military assistance to Kyiv. The Ukrainian Armed Forces with these weapons destroyed half of the Russian equipment on the battlefield.

Christie believes the U.S. government must provide even greater support to deliver on its promise to partners and allies.

“We need to do this because if we don’t, our other world allies will question whether our promises are worth anything,” the Republican explained.

