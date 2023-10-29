Clashes occurred at Makhachkala airport: stones were used (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:40, 29.10.23

It is reported that security forces may have been injured.

At Makhachkala airport , despite Russian statements about his “liberation,” clashes occurred between protesters and security forces.

The corresponding videos appeared on the Internet. Thus, Rosaviation stated that the airport was “freed from unauthorized entry by citizens” as of 20:20 Moscow time. It is known that his work was suspended until November 6.

However, soon Telegram channels published videos of people throwing garbage and stones at security forces. In another video, explosions can be heard, but their source cannot be determined. It is reported that security forces may have been injured during the unrest.

Clashes in Makhachkala

A video from the plane that arrived in Makhachkala from Dubai is also being published online. The author of the video says that they have been on board for three hours, and doctors cannot reach them.

Protests in Makhachkala: what is known

Let us remind you that this evening a crowd of people broke into the airport building with a Palestinian flag. They looked for Jews among airport workers, stopped cars and tried to get on the plane that arrived from Tel Aviv.

The police did not interfere in what was happening, but only urged them not to break the law. In one of the videos, a security officer tells protesters that he “perfectly understands their condition.”

