The chairman of the lower house of parliament of the aggressor country, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that Russia is ready to “confiscate” EU assets.

If the European Commission transfers frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine, the aggressor threatens to confiscate assets belonging to EU countries.

This statement was made by the chairman of the lower house of parliament of the aggressor country, Vyacheslav Volodin, noting that this would be a “symmetrical response”, and the size of the confiscated EU assets would exceed the frozen assets of the Russian Federation transferred to Ukraine.

“A number of European politicians, led by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who are trying to stay in their places and, given the poor financial situation of their states, have again started talking about stealing the frozen funds of our country in order to continue the militarization of Kiev… In this case, much more will be confiscated greater assets belonging to unfriendly countries than our funds frozen in Europe,” Volodin noted. VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

According to him, such a decision will require a “symmetrical response” from the Russian Federation, namely the confiscation of EU assets.

Frozen assets of the Russian Federation

The EU wants to tax the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank . According to the plan, profits from blocked assets of the central bank of the Russian Federation will be taxed. Questions remain about whether the plan will withstand legal scrutiny.

On February 4, 2023, for the first time in history, the transfer of confiscated Russian assets in favor of the restoration of the Ukrainian state was agreed upon.

In September 2023, for the first time since the beginning of the war, information appeared that the United States would transfer money from Russian oligarchs to Ukraine . We are talking about $5.4 million, which they plan to use to support and rehabilitate veterans.

In October 2023, it was reported that the EU and the United States want to transfer proceeds from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine . In the near future, they plan to find mechanisms for the transfer of funds that will be used to support, restore and reconstruct Ukraine.

