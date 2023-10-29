And then they suffered: the Kremlin began to threaten the EU because of Ukraine

Elena Kovalenko21:22, 29.10.23
The chairman of the lower house of parliament of the aggressor country, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that Russia is ready to “confiscate” EU assets.
If the European Commission transfers frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine, the aggressor threatens to confiscate assets belonging to EU countries.
This statement was made by the chairman of the lower house of parliament of the aggressor country, Vyacheslav Volodin, noting that this would be a “symmetrical response”, and the size of the confiscated EU assets would exceed the frozen assets of the Russian Federation transferred to Ukraine.
"A number of European politicians, led by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who are trying to stay in their places and, given the poor financial situation of their states, have again started talking about stealing the frozen funds of our country in order to continue the militarization of Kiev… In this case, much more will be confiscated greater assets belonging to unfriendly countries than our funds frozen in Europe," Volodin noted.
According to him, such a decision will require a “symmetrical response” from the Russian Federation, namely the confiscation of EU assets.
Frozen assets of the Russian Federation
The EU wants to tax the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank . According to the plan, profits from blocked assets of the central bank of the Russian Federation will be taxed. Questions remain about whether the plan will withstand legal scrutiny.
On February 4, 2023, for the first time in history, the transfer of confiscated Russian assets in favor of the restoration of the Ukrainian state was agreed upon.
In September 2023, for the first time since the beginning of the war, information appeared that the United States would transfer money from Russian oligarchs to Ukraine . We are talking about $5.4 million, which they plan to use to support and rehabilitate veterans.
In October 2023, it was reported that the EU and the United States want to transfer proceeds from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine . In the near future, they plan to find mechanisms for the transfer of funds that will be used to support, restore and reconstruct Ukraine.
5 comments
Nobody cares. Any company that remains in mafia land has nothing to blame for such a thing than themselves. Greed kept them in a highly criminal and fascist environment, and their taxes help fuel this horrid war. I hope the planned measure hits them with excruciating pain.
Perhaps now, western Europe will better understand what the Moskali have been doing to Ukraine for decades.
It’s sad to speak about “Western Europe waking up” after a very terrible war has been raging on the continent for almost 21 months, including thousands upon thousands of despicable war crimes. Can such ass wipes ever be awakened?
That’s what Putler was hoping for. There were no penalties for invading Georgia, then Donbas and now Ukraine. Unless it lands on their kitchen table I doubt they will take it seriously. Ditto the UN.
Sad but true, I’m afraid.