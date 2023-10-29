Inna Andalitskaya15:34, 29.10.23

The plane hit the MANPADS crew of the border unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

An enemy combat aircraft, previously a Su-25 attack aircraft, was shot down in the Avdeevsky direction.

This information was provided to UNIAN by the speaker of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko. According to him, border guards used MANPADS to eliminate the attack aircraft.

“Units of the State Border Service, as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, continue to contain attacks by the Russian occupation forces in the Avdiivka direction. Today, a crew of MANPADS of the border unit hit an enemy combat aircraft, previously a Su-25 attack aircraft. An anti-aircraft missile fired by border guards from a portable complex hit air target. The enemy plane began to smoke, began to lose altitude and disappeared over the horizon,” Demchenko said in his commentary.

