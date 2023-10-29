29.10.2023

On the night of Sunday, October 29, in the Krasnodar region of Russia, an unknown drone attacked the Afipsky oil refinery. After the explosion, a fiery glow was visible on the territory of the enterprise.

Officially, the aggressor country confirmed only a “light fire” and no casualties. Propaganda Telegram channels report this.

According to them, at about 03:24 on Sunday, a UAV fell on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery in the Seversky district. After the explosion, a “local fire” occurred there.

Propagandists claim that the plant's services quickly put out the fire within half an hour.





“The causes of the incident are being established. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties,” Russian public pages write.

It also quoted a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which claimed that during that night Russian air defense allegedly destroyed 36 aircraft-type drones over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the occupied Crimea.

Let us remind you that the Afipsky Refinery was already visited by “Bavovna” after the drone attack. It was on the night of May 31, when, after a powerful explosion on the territory of the plant, a fuel oil distillation unit caught fire. Then the fire covered an area of ​​about 100 square meters. m.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on the night of October 26, people in Russia complained about an attack by “Ukrainian” drones on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, located in Kurchatov. Propagandists even claimed that one of the UAVs “exploded near a nuclear waste warehouse.”

