“We are pushing back the artillery line”: Gumenyuk spoke about the work of the defense forces in southern Ukraine

28.10.2023

In the south of the country, the Ukrainian military is destroying enemy artillery positions and points on the Dnieper islands. Also, the Defense Forces are actively working deep behind enemy lines , which helps move the line of artillery fire of the invaders away.

This was announced by the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command “South” Natalya Gumenyuk during the “Unified News” telethon. She noted that thanks to these measures, it has already been possible to ensure a 7-kilometer safe zone, which Russian artillery cannot approach.

“We are pushing back the artillery line – this means knocking out firing positions, guns, knocking out observation posts that the enemy is trying to deploy on the islands (Dnieper – Ed.),” the speaker said.

As Gumenyuk noted, the destruction of artillery positions of the occupiers is a problem for the enemy. Because, without the presence of heavy artillery, the enemy loses the ability to actively attack. At the same time, the Russian army has the potential to pull in from the rear areas.

According to the speaker, an operation is also actively underway deep behind enemy lines. In particular, the defenders are destroying their military supply points, which the invaders have in large numbers.

“If there are many such points, then we will have a lot of work,” Gumenyuk said.

She emphasized that the Ukrainian military is trying to use various methods of combat in the most effective way possible, where possible. However, it is too early to talk about the movement of Ukrainian forces in this area, both physical and geographical. According to the speaker, this can be especially dangerous.

“A front line like the Dnieper River is a very difficult area. Therefore, the actions of the Defense Forces should not be discussed now; it is worth waiting for success and consolidation,” Gumenyuk said.

Let us remind you that the consequences of a strike by the Ukrainian military with an M777A2 howitzer were recently shown online. The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes hit the storage area of ​​vehicles with ammunition and the location of military personnel of the Russian army.

As OBOZ.UA reported, in occupied Donetsk, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed the ammunition that was supposed to be used for the assault on Avdiivka. This base belonged to the 110th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 1st Army Corps of Putin’s army. These invaders are now trying to carry out assault operations in the Avdiivka area.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/myi-otodvigaem-liniyu-artillerii-gumenyuk-rasskazala-o-rabote-sil-oboronyi-na-yuge-ukrainyi.htm?_ga=2.134425529.910962063.1698265935-1404911090.1673192140&_gl=1yzeqnr_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5ODUyMTkxMS40NDcuMC4xNjk4NTIxOTExLjYwLjAuMA..

