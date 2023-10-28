Turkish president compares people killed in Gaza with victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, has accused the West of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip and compared the civilians killed there to those killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine at a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul.

Source: Anadolu

Quote: “Those shedding crocodile tears for civilians killed in Ukraine-Russia war are silently watching [the] deaths of thousands of innocent children in Gaza.”

Details: At the same time, Erdoğan said that Türkiye does not condone attacks on civilians in Israel. “We are saddened for every civilian in any way, but Israel does not care,” he added.

“We shed tears for the residents of many regions: from Crimea to Karabakh, from Bosnia to Kirkuk, from Palestine to Turkestan, from Afghanistan to Chechnya,” Erdoğan said.

During the speech, the Turkish president wore a scarf in Palestinian colours.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/28/7426172/

Like this: Like Loading...