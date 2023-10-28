On the eve of the assassination attempt, Tsarev pointed out the failure of Putin’s army and predicted troubled times for Russia. Video

10/28/2023

On October 27, Russian media reported an attack on the Ukrainian ex-people’s deputy, traitor Oleg Tsarev. An unknown person shot him twice in Yalta, the former regional commander was hospitalized in serious condition.

And on the eve of the attack, Tsarev gave an interview to propagandists from the Russian TV channel “Tsargrad” and there he allowed himself a number of extremely critical remarks about the failures of the Russian army in Ukraine and about the expediency of the so-called “SVO”, launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. Fragments of this interview appeared online.

Between Tsarev’s usual accusations against Kiev and the top political leadership of Ukraine, in this interview there were also quite critical remarks about the “successes” of Russian troops at the front, which could cause discontent both in the Kremlin and in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Such “liberties” at one time resulted in arrest for the ex-leader of the so-called “DPR” Igor Girkin. And for Tsarev, they suggest online, it could have ended with two bullets – the very next day after the announced “revelations”.

Among other things, Tsarev voiced the “seditious” idea that by capturing Crimea, Russia lost all of Ukraine. And he criticized the Russian leadership for not seizing all Ukrainian territories back in 2014.

“In the United States, laughing, they say: look, Russia took Crimea and lost all of Ukraine. But we acted even more stupidly: we took Ukraine and lost Russia. We took Crimea correctly, then we should have taken the rest of the country,” said the traitor.

He also said that Russia faces “troubled times” ahead.

“On February 24, 2022, we entered the war when everyone thought that the Russian Federation had the second army in the world, but it turned out that this was not at all the case. It turned out that we don’t have this, we don’t have that, there are problems, there is no communication, there are no drones. I still have a hard time imagining that we would be able to capture some regional center in Ukraine, it’s almost unrealistic. To do this, we need to radically rebuild the Russian troops,” Tsarev said, slightly “sweetening the pill” with the assumption that after completion “troubled times” the Russian army will supposedly become “the first in the world.”

In addition, Tsarev expressed doubt that the Russian Federation will be able to make a “powerful strategic breakthrough in the Northern Military District.”

Let us remind you that on the night of October 27, according to Russian media reports, an attempt was made on Tsarev’s life in Yalta. An unknown person allegedly shot him twice in his own home and ran away. Subsequently, the traitor was found on the floor unconscious and with heavy blood loss. He was hospitalized, as they say in the Russian Federation, in serious condition.

The Russian FSB announced an investigation into the case under the article of “attack on the life of a statesman,” and the network began to build theories about who could have tried to remove Tsarev.

According to one of the versions voiced by investigators from the InformNapalm community, the former “regional” could actually be eliminated due to his recent criticism of Moscow’s policies. At the same time, investigators do not rule out that the attempt on Tsarev’s life could have been staged: there were too many inconsistencies and oddities around this story.

