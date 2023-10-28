In Kyiv there was a “tree fall”: almost 600 trees were knocked down or damaged by the wind (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko17:26, 28.10.23

Emergency dispatch services are dealing with the consequences of bad weather.

Kiev is trying to recover from the consequences of the “hurricane” , which on October 28 engulfed part of the regions of Ukraine along with the Kiev region.

Due to strong gusts of wind, hundreds of trees and branches were scattered across the city. According to KO ” Kievzelenstroy “, we are talking about 592 trees that were knocked down or damaged by bad weather. These statistics were announced as of 14:00.

“First of all, trees and branches that interfere with transport, pedestrians, and also pose a danger are removed,” the department notes.

To eliminate the consequences, 34 units of equipment and 208 utility workers were involved.

At the same time, the Kiev City Military Administration clarified that as of 15:30 it was known that two Ukrainians had died due to bad weather – men 65 and 35 years old. 7 Ukrainians (aged from 21 to 69 years) were injured by strong winds.

Also in Kyiv, strong winds damaged 2 residential buildings, 3 kiosks, 10 cars, 1 banner fell, and the collapse of 6 dangerous structures (metal structures, fences or windows) was recorded. According to the KMVA, 23 trees fell on the roadway, and another 3 fell on the tram tracks.

