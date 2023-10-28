“His Excellency” the United Nations Secretary General: another Socialist speaks.

Christopher Bakes

No, Antonio, we will not call you — being the base anti-Semite that you are — “Your Excellency.”

Antonio now claims his public words, prepared in advance for a formal setting, were “misunderstood. He is “outraged” that his words have been taken wrong.

He began remarks to the Security Council by condemning the October 7 murders, rapes, and decapitations committed by Hamas against Israel.

Then he introduced the “but”, and went on to parrot Hamas talking points about “the occupation” and other horrors inflicted on Gaza by Israel.

We look further into “His Excellency’s” past for clues about his character. We discover his illiberal leftist roots. He is another circle in the Venn diagram of connected zealots who defame Israel while comforting terrorists.

To my theory that far Left and far Right are the same ogre, here is yet another Exhibit A.

In my long career making public presentations to groups large and small, I have never had to “clarify” my meaning or express outrage that words I’ve used in the public eye have been used for evil.

That is because I present what I know is morally right and I speak with great care.

We can assume that the Secretary General did not say anything he didn’t believe, and that when the lights of the cameras were at their brightest, he just couldn’t help himself but say what he believed: the Jews are wrong and they got what they deserved.

Please learn the Venn diagram that connects all of these sinister forces of the Left.

Know what animates them.

Know that when they speak, they mean what they say.

