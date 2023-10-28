Erdogan threatens the West with religious war at a pro-Palestinian rally

Anastasia Pechenyuk19:35, 28.10.23

He also announced plans to “declare Israel a war criminal.”

On Saturday, October 28, a “Great Palestinian Rally” took place in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the event. In his speech, the Turkish leader accused Western countries, threatened to start a religious war, and also stated that Israel would be declared a war criminal, writes the Turkish publication Milliyet .

Religious War

Erdogan accused Western countries of allegedly being responsible for the “massacre in the Gaza Strip.” He threatened Western countries with attacks in the middle of the night and said that Turkey was ready to sacrifice lives.

“Hey, West! I appeal to you! Do you want a war between the cross and the crescent? Then know that this nation is alive and standing firm. We are equally determined in Libya and Karabakh, in the Middle East. We will continue to move forward with the motto that that we can come suddenly at night. We love our people. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for them. Because just as we wrote epics in history, this people is ready to write new epics,” Erdogan said.

Threats to Israel

In the speech, the Turkish leader argued that “Israel is a pawn” of the West in the Middle East and threatened to declare the country a war criminal.

“Everyone knows that Israel is a pawn in the region that can be sacrificed when the day comes. The West loves to rule without getting its hands dirty, sometimes for money, sometimes for evil, and sometimes to cover up its crimes. We know them well. .. Israel, we will declare you a war criminal to the world. We are working on it. We will present Israel to the world. Western countries are not even calling for a ceasefire. O West, how many children must die for a ceasefire? The Western book of sins has expanded,” he asserted .

The Turkish leader also appealed to the UN General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, blaming Israel.

“Israel! The UN voted and 120 countries told you to cease fire. 40 countries stood aside and only 13-14 supported you. Israel, you will be alone, no matter what you do,” Erdogan said to an audience of one and a half million people.

