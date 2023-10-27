Weakening unity: Macron condemns Orban’s meeting with Putin

Anastasia Pechenyuk20:10, 27.10.23

The French leader recalled that Hungary made a sovereign decision to join the EU, and this imposes certain restrictions on it.

French President Emmanuel Macron, known for regular bilateral contacts with the Russian dictator, condemned the meeting of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with Vladimir Putin, writes The Guardian.

“I want to condemn this again, and do it very clearly. I can tell you what I said publicly to Viktor Orban at the table. First of all, I respect all the heads of state and government at this table, and they have this sovereignty. … I think we must respect these delicate points if we want to maintain unity within the law,” Macron said.

He noted that “there is absolutely no need to prohibit the head of state or government from going in one direction or another.” However, he stressed that EU membership imposes certain “constraints” – no country should do anything that weakens the bloc.

“Brussels did not invade Hungary or the European Union. Hungary made a sovereign decision to join. It has benefited greatly from it, the Hungarian people have lived much better since they joined Europe, but it was a sovereign choice. … I ask from respect and loyalty, that we coordinate in advance and coordinate later, and that, especially in the situation we are in with Russia, we do not use these bilateral contacts to negotiate things that could weaken our unity,” he said.

Macron stressed that he has no moral or behavioral lessons for any prime minister, particularly Prime Minister Orbán.

“I’m not judging what he did. I think it might be useful someday, who knows. I’m just saying we shouldn’t let it weaken us. I think that since the war in Ukraine started our strength was to be united, to be fast and to hold the line,” Macron emphasized

