Oleg Tsarev, Ukraine’s traitor and former member of the parliament, who supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has been shot. He is in serious condition.

Source: Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and so-called “governor” of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Details: Rogov wrote that “Oleg’s condition is very serious. He is currently in intensive care.” He also said that Tsarev was shot. Social media users are also spreading a video, apparently near Tsarev’s house, where an attempt was made on him.

Відео з-під будинку Царьова, де на нього начебто скоїли замах pic.twitter.com/LzRD1FMro5 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 27, 2023

Background:

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Tsarev in absentia to 12 years in prison in May 2022.

Tsarev arrived in Kyiv Oblast together with the Russian army in March 2022, and also called on Kryvyi Rih’s local administration to surrender the city to the Russian occupiers.

On his Telegram channel, Tsarev repeatedly posted calls to change the boundaries of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/27/7425974/

