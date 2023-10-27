The Russians hit the Izyum fire station with a rocket: many rescuers were injured (photo)

Vitaly Saenko08:29, 27.10.23

Four rescuers injured as a result of the enemy attack were hospitalized.

Rescuers were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Izyum fire station.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko in Telegram on Friday, October 27. “At night, the enemy launched a missile attack on the fire department building in the city of Izyum,” Klimenko said.

Eight rescuers were injured due to the missile attack. The fire station building itself and 13 pieces of equipment were also damaged. “However, the main thing now is our people. 4 employees are in the hospital. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” Klimenko added.

The enemy launched a missile attack on Izyum / photo t.me/Klymenko_MVS/410

As the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified, today the fire department of the Kharkov region turns 200 years old. “Russia “congratulated” in its own style,” the minister noted.

