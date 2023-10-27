The Prime Minister of Luxembourg came down hard on Orban because of his meeting with Putin

Irina Pogorelaya18:47, 27.10.23

The Luxembourg Prime Minister said that his country would never approve of the policies of Hungary and Slovakia regarding Ukraine.

The interaction between Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin is like showing “the middle finger to all Ukrainian soldiers.”

This statement was made by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of the EU summit. “What he (Orban – ed.) did to Putin is a middle finger to all the soldiers who die every day in Ukraine and suffer from the Russian attack,” Bettel expressed his opinion.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg stressed that the European Union should not be a hostage to Orban, who constantly puts forward financial demands in exchange for approval of support for Ukraine.

“Orban says: if you need money for Kiev, then we also need money. In this situation, we should not be hostages of Orban. We need to find positive solutions. We must not forget the past, including Orban,” Bettel said and in In connection with this, I also remembered the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

The Luxembourg Prime Minister said that his country will never approve and will not share the policies of Hungary and Slovakia regarding Ukraine.

