The Prime Minister of Luxembourg came down hard on Orban because of his meeting with Putin

Irina Pogorelaya18:47, 27.10.23
The Luxembourg Prime Minister said that his country would never approve of the policies of Hungary and Slovakia regarding Ukraine.
The interaction between Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin is like showing “the middle finger to all Ukrainian soldiers.”
This statement was made by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of the EU summit. “What he (Orban – ed.) did to Putin is a middle finger to all the soldiers who die every day in Ukraine and suffer from the Russian attack,” Bettel expressed his opinion.
The Prime Minister of Luxembourg stressed that the European Union should not be a hostage to Orban, who constantly puts forward financial demands in exchange for approval of support for Ukraine.
“Orban says: if you need money for Kiev, then we also need money. In this situation, we should not be hostages of Orban. We need to find positive solutions. We must not forget the past, including Orban,” Bettel said and in In connection with this, I also remembered the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.
The Luxembourg Prime Minister said that his country will never approve and will not share the policies of Hungary and Slovakia regarding Ukraine.
(C)UNIAN 2023
8 comments
How about the EU removing this trash. These countries care little for democracy, so boot them out.
Time to kick Orban out. Let’s see how the Hungarian population goes for that.
Hungary should be ejected from the EU. But, not only that. It must also be removed from NATO. Let this shithole join mafia land’s various organizations. We’ll see how happy the country would be with that.
Wonder how difficult it actually is to throw a country out of the EU or NATO.
A country can be suspended in the EU, but not kicked out, unfortunately.
Thanks Foccusser. Suspension would be good if it removes any benefits by being a member
I think this just about covers Hungary.
The procedure is covered by TEU Article 7. It would be enacted where fellow members identify another member as persistently breaching the EU’s founding values (respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities), as outlined in TEU Article 2.
I have no idea. But, maybe it’s time to find a way. Hungary is clearly not a benefit to either organization.