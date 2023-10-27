The defenders of Ukraine in Avdiivka need to hold out for just a little while:a colonel voiced his forecast

10/27/2023

Despite the intensification of the Russian occupation army in the Avdeevka area, its chances of capturing the city are slim. The defenders of Ukraine only need to hold out for a few weeks, then the situation will change.

This forecast was voiced in an exclusive interview with OBOZ.UA by pilot-instructor, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military expert Roman Svitan. “It’s really difficult there, but the Russians don’t have much of a chance to accomplish this task,” he said.

The expert recalled that in a few weeks the autumn rains will begin, which will impede the advance of heavy equipment of the occupation forces. “Donbass contains up to a meter of black soil. When wet, it is good “concrete” that sucks up almost any equipment,” Svitan noted.

Thus, “there are only a few weeks left before the start of serious rains, which will also prevent the Russians from moving through the Donbass. We need to hold out for several weeks, and I think this task is achievable,” he is convinced.

In this context, the colonel added that examples of Western technology have already appeared in the area of ​​​​Kupyansk and Avdeevka. “There’s already a Bradley there, there’s a Leopard. Other serious equipment will be there too,” he predicted.

“The decision has been made to hold these two regions. I think we will definitely hold on until the rains, and then the weather will help us,” the expert concluded.

As OBOZ.UA wrote, the latest report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that during the day on October 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks on Avdiivka and 11 in the Kupyansk direction. In total, 66 military clashes took place within 24 hours.

