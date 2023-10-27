The assassination attempt on the traitor Tsarev is a special operation of the SBU, his condition is critical, – source

Tanya Polyakovskaya21:09, 27.10.23

Tsarev was hit by two shots from a firearm.

The assassination attempt on the traitor Oleg Tsarev was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine; he is in critical condition. A source in the SBU reported this to UNIAN. Thus, the agency’s interlocutor confirmed that the attempt on Tsarev was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.

“He has long been on the list of traitors who must answer for their crimes. Tsarev is an absolutely legitimate target. This is not just a fanatic of the “Russian world”, but a person who personally came along with Russian tanks to capture Kiev,” the source notes.

At the same time, the details of the special operation are not disclosed. It is reported that Tsarev was hit by two shots from a firearm.

In addition, according to operational information, Tsarev’s condition is critical. Doctors are fighting for his life, but “there is a big chance that he will go to Kobzon’s concert.”

Assassination of Tsareva – details

As you know, this morning, October 27, Russian Telegram channels reported that an attack on Tsarev took place in the occupied Crimea, in Yalta. This happened in the sanatorium where he lived.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrey Yusov commented on the information about the assassination attempt on Tsarev , noting that “there is such information.”

“As for Tsarev, here we can only quote him: “What?” What can I say? We won’t comment thoroughly for now – we do too much honor to him. And it cannot be said that we are very closely monitoring his state of health, but, of course , we are watching,” Yusov noted.

He added that when information appears about “body temperature less than 36.6,” there will definitely be a corresponding message.

