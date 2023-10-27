Russian troops continue to regroup near Kupyansk, Defense Forces kicked the enemy in the teeth near Verbovoy – General Staff

10.27.2023

As of the six hundred and eleventh day of the Russian war in Ukraine, Russian troops continue to regroup near Kupyansk. At the same time, the Defense Forces kicked the enemy in the teeth near Verbovoy.

During the day, 47 military clashes occurred. The enemy army carried out 6 missile and 8 air strikes. In addition, the enemy carried out 27 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our defenders and populated areas. This is stated in the operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on October 27.

“Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult,” the message says.

– In the Volyn and Polesie directions, no significant changes. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Units of the Belarusian Armed Forces perform missions in areas bordering Ukraine.

– In the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, fires at populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. Bobilovka, Sumy region, and Volchansk, Kharkov region, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

– In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations today, but continued to regroup troops. Sinkovka, Ivanovka, and Kislovka in the Kharkov region suffered from artillery and mortar shelling.

– In the Liman direction, the Russian army also did not try to attack, but regrouped its troops. At the same time, Nevskoye, Belogorovka in the Lugansk region and Seversk, Spornoye in the Donetsk region suffered from artillery and mortar shelling.

– In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Andreevka area. There our defenders repelled 5 attacks. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Ivanovskoe, Klishchievka, Andreevka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

– In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian occupiers carried out unsuccessful assault operations in the Stepnoy, Avdiivka and Pervomaisky districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. More than ten settlements were damaged by artillery and mortar shelling. Among them are Keramik, Stepnoe, Avdeevka, Severnoe, Pervomaiskoye, Donetsk region.

– In the Maryinsky direction, Russian war criminals carried out unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Maryinka and Novomikhailovka, Donetsk region. There, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters repelled 19 enemy attacks. About 10 settlements in the Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire from the invaders. In particular, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Marinka, Pobeda, Novomikhailovka.

– In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks near Vodyanoye, Zolotaya Niva and Staromayorsky, Donetsk region. About ten settlements were damaged by artillery and mortar shelling. In particular, Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva, Blagodatnoye, Donetsk region.

– In the Zaporozhye direction, the invaders tried to restore the lost position north-west of Verbovoy, Zaporozhye region, but were unsuccessful. About 20 settlements were damaged by artillery and mortar shelling. These are Poltavka, Gulyaipole, Gulyaipolskoye, Robotino, Kamenka, Zaporozhye region; Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk region.

– In the Kherson direction, Zelenovka, Kherson region, and Kherson were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

Despite this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, conduct assault operations in the Bakhmut direction, and inflict damage on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment. In a word, they exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

“During the day, Defense Forces aviation carried out 5 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and another 4 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. The missile force units hit 4 areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and 8 artillery pieces , 2 ammunition trains and 3 enemy air defense systems,” the General Staff summarized.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the defenders of Ukraine during the day of fighting at the front on October 26 liquidated 560 mercenaries of the Russian occupation army. Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country has lost 297,680 military personnel on our soil.

